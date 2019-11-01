Who will be the next Packers Fan Hall of Fame inductee? Nominate now!

The Green Bay Packers are looking for the next great fan to honor in the Fan Hall of Fame.

The Packers announced they're taking nominations for the 22nd inductee through the end of November.

Fans will get to vote on 10 finalists in January. The inductee will be named in February and will receive four club seats at Lambeau Field for a 2020 home game, and airfare, hotel and tickets for two to a 2020 away game. They'll also receive $500 to spend at the Packers Pro Shop.

You can nominate a relative or a friend. The Packers say fans can even nominate themselves. Submit an essay of 500 words or less explaining why the honor is deserved and include a photo.

Submission nominations online at www.packers.com/FHOF.

You can also submit nominations by mail to the Packers office in Milwaukee. The Packers recommend sending a copy of the photo so the original doesn't get damaged or lost.



Green Bay Packers FAN Hall of Fame

330 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1455

Milwaukee, WI 53202

The public voting will run through January on the Packers website with profiles of the 10 finalists. Previous inductees and the Packers Fan Hall of Fame Selection Committee will also get to weigh in.

The Packers Fan Hall of Fame was established in 1998 to recognize the team's most devout fans.