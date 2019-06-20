Where to find 4th of July Fireworks, Parades and Festivals

Festivities are listed by date, then alphabetically by community. This list will be updated through July 4. Email your community events to web@wbay.com.

Friday, June 28

BELGIUM - Fireworks at Heritage Park at nightfall following Cedar Grove-Belgium Athletic Association Baseball games.

HOWARD - 5 p.m. Community Event and Fireworks Show. Family-friendly festival at Village Center includes live music, food truck rally, magic shows, balloon art, henna body art. Activities wrap up at 9 p.m. for fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. Free parking at Meadowbrook Elementary, Meadowbrook Church, Green Bay Community Church and West Side YMCA.

Sunday, June 30

FREMONT - Fireworks display over the Wolf River (Hotel Fremont) at dusk.

Wednesday, July 3

APPLETON - 4 p.m. Festival Foods Fireworks, Appleton Memorial Park. Music, entertainment, children's games and inflatables, food and beverages. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

CAMPBELLSPORT - 1 p.m. Campbellsport Fire Dept. Picnic, Fireman's Park. Fish fry, live music, carnival rides, fire department and kids' waterfights, dance tumbling, raffles, food and beverages. "Bigger and better than ever" fireworks at 10 p.m.

CLINTONVILLE - 6 p.m.-10:30 p.m. food and music, fireworks, W.A. Olen Athletic Field.

EGG HARBOR - Independence Day Celebration, Harbor View Park. Live music, food and refreshments. Fireworks display, "voted best of Door County," at dusk.

KELLNERSVILLE - 5:30 p.m. 49th annual 3rd of July Celebration, Kellnersville Ball Park. Activities for families, children's carnival games, music, dance competition, food and beverages. Fireworks at dusk.

KEWAUNEE - 3 p.m. Independence Celebration, Lakehaven Hall. Kids activities, food and beverages. Old-fashioned fireworks at dusk.

KIMBERLY - 4th of July Celebration, Sunset Park. 5 p.m. Firefighters for Fireworks activities, music. Fireworks at dusk.

MENASHA - 3:30 p.m. Community Fest, Curtis Reed Square. Live music, food. 9:15 p.m. Parade of Lights from Riverside Park in Neenah to downtown Menasha.

NEENAH - Community Fest. 7:45 p.m. Pajama Jam with Rhex Arboleda's Move to the Groove, Shattuck Park. 9:15 p.m. Parade of Lights from Riverside Park in Neenah to downtown Menasha.

SHAWANO - Fireworks. Shawano County Airport. Activities start at 9 p.m. Fireworks at dusk.

SHEBOYGAN - Freedom Fest. 7 p.m. live music, City Green. Dusk, Venetian Boat Parade, Sheboygan Riverfront.

Thursday, July 4

BAILEYS HARBOR - 4th of July Celebration. 7:30 a.m. Fire Department pancake breakfast. 10 a.m. parade (starting at The Ridges Sanctuary), live music, art & craft vendors, Strawberry Fest at Town Hall. Horseback and pony rides, kids' inflatables and activities at Brann Field. 8 p.m. Peninsula Symphonic Band, Immanuel Lutheran Church. Fireworks at dusk. Highway 57 closes at 9 a.m.

BONDUEL - 108th annual July 4th Celebration, Village Park. 11 a.m. parade from high school to W. Green Bay St. to Washington St. to Village Park. Bike giveaway, ball games, music, food, raffle. Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

CAMPBELLSPORT - Campbellsport Fire Dept. Picnic, Fireman's Park. 8 a.m. 5K walk/run, 9 a.m. kids run, 12 p.m. parade. Live music, car show, carnival rides, food and beverages, raffles.

CRIVITZ - Downtown and Crivitz Community Veterans Park. 10:45 a.m. flag raising (village hall). 11 a.m. American Legion parade. Flea market, live music, bouncy houses, kids activities, celebrity dunk tank, food and beverages. Fireworks display at 9:45 p.m. No carry-ins, no pets. Rain date July 6.

EGG HARBOR - 1:30 p.m. Independence Day Parade along Highway 42 downtown, followed by live music by UW Madison Marching Band, Harbor View Park.

FISH CREEK - 8 a.m. Hairpin Run 5K run/walk. Starts at Nicolet Bank.

FOND DU LAC - 7:30 p.m. Symphonic Band Americana Concert, Lakeside Park. 9:30 p.m. Festival Foods Fireworks.

FREMONT - 10 a.m. Kiddie Parade, downtown. Registration 9 a.m. Hot dogs, soda, prizes.

GILLS ROCK - 5 P.M. Gills Rock Celebrates. Live music, 7 p.m. boat regatta, food and refreshments. Fireworks at dusk.

GREEN BAY - 1 p.m. Festival Foods Fire Over the Fox. Downtown Green Bay. Liberty Bell ringing and veterans salute, water ski show, music, entertainment, kids' rides, food and beverages. Stages at Leicht Memorial Park, Neville Public Museum, CityDeck and Main Street Bridge. "Largest fireworks display north of Milwaukee" at 9:45 p.m. Preferred seating for $10, call 437-2531.

GREEN LAKE - Light Up the Lake, Deacon Mills Park. 7 a.m. pancake breakfast (American Legion). 8:30 a.m. 4 on the 4th Fun Run (Reilly's Pub). 12:45 p.m. boat parade. 4 p.m. parade (downtown). Live music, duck races, games and kids activities, KC-135 Stratotanker flyover. Fireworks at dusk over Dartford Bay.

HILBERT - 10 a.m. 4th of July Family Festival and Parade, Hilbert Civic Park. 11 a.m. Fireman Parade, Main Street. Live music; bounce houses, rides and games for children; food and beverages. Patriotic music and fireworks at dusk.

KAUKAUNA - Fox Firecracker 5K run/walk, Hydro Park. Registration 6 a.m., Kids Run 7:45 a.m., 5K 8 a.m. Music by Echoes of Camp Randall (UW Madison band).

KOHLER - 8 p.m. 4th of July Sousa Concert, Ravine Park Nature Bowl. Food and beer for sale. Fireworks after the concert.

LEOPOLIS - Leopolis Triathlon, 9 a.m. registration, 11 a.m. race, 1:30 p.m. parade. Activities until 5 p.m. include ball game, lunch, entertainment, trophy presentations.

MANAWA - 6 p.m. Manawa Rodeo 2019, Hoffmann Memorial Park rodeo grounds. Family night rodeo, vendors, food stands, live music, free dance. Fireworks at 10 p.m.

MANITOWOC - 10 a.m. parade, downtown Manitowoc to Manitowoc Yacht Club. 12 p.m. music, entertainment, children's games and inflatables, food and beverages at YMCA parking lot, Manitowoc Yacht Club, Baymont Inn & Suites stage. 9:30 p.m. fireworks at South Pier.

MAPLEWOOD - 9:30 p.m. Maplewood Community Independence Day Fireworks, Baumann Ball Park/Forestville Town Hall, County H. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Refreshments available at Maplewood Athletic Club's concession stand.

MENASHA - Community Fest, Jefferson Park. 12 p.m. Family entertainment, including live music, Webfooters water ski show, petting zoo, human foosball, Tree Climbing Adventures, face painting, volleyball, magic and comedy, inflatable games, food and beverages, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

MENOMINEE, MICH. - 6:30 p.m. Fireworks Celebration, bandshell area. Facepainting, crafts and treats for kids 3-12. Fireworks at dusk.

NEENAH - Community Fest, Riverside Park. 8 a.m. (registration) Liberty Run. Family entertainment all day, including live music, petting zoo, obstacle course, motorcycle show, karate demonstrations, dance, Move to the Groove, food and beverages. 8:30 p.m. Venetian Boat Parade. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

NEW LONDON - 4th of July Celebration, Hatten Park. 4 p.m. Corn Hole Extravaganza. 7 p.m. Kids carnival. Food available. 9:45 p.m. fireworks (rain date July 5). Free admission. No pets.

OCONTO - 4 p.m. Oconto Harbor Waterfest, Oconto Breakwater Park & Harbor. Live music, kids activities, vendor booths, food. Fireworks at 10 p.m. over the Oconto River.

OMRO - 4th of July Festivities, Scott Park. 10 a.m. pie and ice cream social, Masonic Lodge. 12 p.m. parade. 8 p.m. Quacker 500 duck race. Live music starts at 1:30 p.m. Fireworks at dusk (about 9:30 p.m.).

OSHKOSH - 4 p.m. Festival Foods Fireworks, Pioneer Drive Park. Music, entertainment, kids' entertainment. Oshkosh Symphony Orchestra at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

RIPON - Fireworks at dusk, Murray Park.

SHEBOYGAN - Sheboygan's Big Bang. 7:30 a.m. Freedom Run (Sheboygan YMCA). 8 a.m. volleyball tournament. 9 a.m. Independence Day Parade (N. 8th St. to Michigan Ave. to Broughton Dr.). 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Meijer Family Fun Zone, Rotary Riverview Park. 12 p.m.-11 p.m. Freedom Fest, Deland Park. 9:30 p.m. Festival Fireworks, South Pier.

STURGEON BAY - 5 p.m. Sturgeon Bay Celebrates, Sunset Park. Ice cream social, live music, "carnival food," refreshments. Fireworks at dusk (rain date July 5).

TIGERTON - 11 a.m. 4th of July Block Party, Main Street. Music, food. Fireworks at dusk by the school.

TOWNSEND - 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Townsend Firefighter's 4th of July Celebration, Townsend Fire Station. Live music, raffles, auction, food.

TWO RIVERS: 4th of July Fireworks Celebration, Walsh Field. 7:20 p.m. flag raising ceremony, 7:25 p.m. Two Rivers Community Band, 8:30 p.m. sponsor appreciation, 8:50 p.m. patriotic song singalong. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. (dusk).

WASHINGTON ISLAND - 7 a.m.-10 a.m. Fire Department pancake breakfast. Fireworks at Washington Island Ball Park at dusk.

WAUPACA: 4th of July Celebration, South Park. 10 a.m. parade from N. Main St. to Lake Street. Chicken BBQ, Popcorn Wagon, 6:30 p.m. Chain Skiers water ski show on Rainbow Lake. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

WINNECONNE - 9:45 p.m. fireworks, Waterfront Park.

Friday, July 5

ELKHART LAKE - Fireman's Independence Day Picnic, Elkhart Lake Fireman's Park and Beach. Rides, games, beach fun, food and beverages. Fireworks at dusk.

MANAWA - 6 p.m. Manawa Rodeo 2019, Hoffmann Memorial Park rodeo grounds. Military Appreciation Night, 2020 Manawa Rodeo Queen Contest, rodeo, vendors, live music, food, free dance. Fans encouraged to wear red, white and blue in support of the military, its veterans and their families.

Saturday, July 6

ELKHART LAKE - Fireman's Independence Day Picnic, Elkhart Lake Fireman's Park and Beach. Rides, games, beach fun, food and beverages.

GRAND CHUTE - Fox Cities Stadium. Fireworks and live music following 6:35 p.m. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers vs. Beloit Snappers game.

GRESHAM - 11 a.m. 4th of July Celebration, Veteran's Park. Parade, craft vendors, BABA game, bike raffle, food and beverages. 7 p.m. live music. Fireworks at dusk.

MANAWA - 7:30 a.m. Stampede Fun Walk/Run, Lindsay Park. 10 a.m. Rodeo Parade, downtown Manawa. 11:30 a.m. Manawa Rodeo 2019, Hoffmann Memorial Park rodeo grounds. Chicken BBQ, vendors, live music, Sizzlin' Sonny's Rockin' Roadshow, free dance. Fans are encouraged to wear pink to raise awareness of breast cancer.

ROCK ISLAND - 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Independence Day Cookout, Rock Island State Park. Food, merchandise, silent auction. Benefits park projects.

Sunday, July 7

ELKHART LAKE - Fireman's Independence Day Picnic, Elkhart Lake Fireman's Park and Beach. 11:30 a.m. parade. Rides, games, beach fun, food and beverages.