Where are the birds?

If you're wondering why there isn't a lot of activity at the bird feeder in your backyard this winter, you're not alone.

In recent weeks, staff at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary have fielded a number of calls pertaining to the same question: where are all the songbirds?

"We get a lot of questions about songbirds because bird watching and bird feeding is such a popular event," says Lori Bankson, Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary Curator of Animals.

Bankson says it was a few months ago when the sanctuary first discovered what others are realizing now.

"We had the Christmas bird count in December and that was really the first time that our volunteers noticed that numbers were pretty down, not just the amount of birds, the amount of different species we usually see this time of year. We should be seeing some snow buntings, some cedar waxwings, even Bohemian waxwings in the area and it has been very quiet," says Bankson.

The reason according to Bankson is the weather, as in mild weather both here and in the arctic and Canada.

She says birds up north don't need to migrate south to find food, and those around us have plenty to eat beyond our feeders.

"What's happened is we don't have that really thick snow cover, so usually when we have the natural foods on the trees and the bushes that's what the birds prefer, that's what they're going to go for, when we have a lot of snow cover, that food that falls on the ground and gets blown off the ground in storms, gets covered by the snow, they can't find it, they'll go to our feeders," says Bankson.

Over the past decade, Bankson says it's estimated North America's songbird population has dropped by about two million due to climate change and habitat loss.

She says feeders are important to help the birds in times of stress.