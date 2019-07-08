What's up with the sun?

Did you notice the sun looking smaller and dimmer than usual on Monday morning?

Smoke from wildfires in Canada makes the sunrise hazy over Bellevue on the morning of July 8, 2019. (WBAY photo)

We noticed the sun looking dim as it rose over Bellevue.

It's not your eyes... StormCenter 2 Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says it's haze from smoke blowing down from wildfires burning in Canada.

Steve says the haze might affect some people with breathing problems, like asthma, but it shouldn't affect most people.

