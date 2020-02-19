What's new on Olde Main?

A sound of victory for Olde Main Street District, as a new restaurant, Duel Sports Bar and Grill, is under construction.

"With a play on the name, we're going to have dueling bartenders,” co-owner Mike Cain said.

The restaurant is one of three dining businesses expected to open this spring in the area.

"When people think of cities, they think of 'Main Street,'” Cain said. “I think that's something that we're going to take advantage of. The traffic count and the location alone is huge here."

But having a business in the Olde Main Street District wasn't always a thing.

Jeff Mirkes, executive director of Olde Main Street, said the new apartments and townhomes are attracting businesses and possibly keeping them around.

"One of the ideas that we're sharing with the restaurant owners is to come up with a loyalty program," Mirkes said. “We want those tenants in those apartments and townhouses to be some of their best customers."

Businesses that have been in the community for years are already seeing the impact of having more people living in the area.

"There have been openings in buildings for a number of years that are now getting snapped up,” The Attic owner Bill Macier said.

All three businesses under construction right now will have outdoor patios.

Owners said it's Main Street’s way of catching up with the rest of Green Bay.