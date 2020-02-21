What's dead, and what's likely to become law in Wisconsin

Numerous high-profile bills hang in the balance in the Wisconsin Legislature after the Assembly completed its work for the year.

Those include proposals to cut income taxes by $250 million, to allow drinking in bars until 4 a.m. during the Democratic National Convention and to ban vaping for anyone under age 21.

All of those passed the Assembly and are awaiting action in the Senate.

Other bills are awaiting action by Gov. Tony Evers. That includes the income tax cut and tough-on-crime bills championed by Republicans that the Democratic governor is likely to veto.

