What to know when a Census worker comes to your door

Wisconsin residents are filling out their Census forms. The state has a 67 percent response rate. That's second best in the United States as of this publication.

The 2020 Census will help determine how much federal money Wisconsin gets over the next 10 years for roads, schools and infrastructure.

The COVID-19 pandemic prevented Census takers from going door-to-door. They'll start up again in August.

Here's how you identify a Census worker:

"All Census workers have a Census badge. They will show that to you. They'll hand you a confidentiality statement. For the operation right now, they have a laptop with them that is identified as a Census Bureau laptop, but when we start the non-response and start knocking on doors, they will actually have an iPhone and be entering your information on that," says Stephen Buckner, U.S. Census Bureau. "We don't ask any personal information, like bank account information. We don't ask for money. We don't ask for your full Social Security number. Anybody does that, you should stop and call somebody because that's not the Census Bureau. We're there to make sure you get accurately counted and we don't ask those questions."

Buckner says it is against the law for the Census Bureau to share your information with police or immigration agencies.

Buckner tells Action 2 News the information you provide to them is less revealing than what you enter on a credit card application.

"We feel very confident that we have the operations in place as the states begin to open back up that we can get the Census done with a high quality, accurate Census," says Buckner. "But we still need the public's cooperation, whether it's responding on your own or when we come knocking on the doors in mid August into that fall, that we get somebody to respond to us and make sure everybody gets counted."

CLICK HERE for more information on the U.S. Census.