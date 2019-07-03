What to know for the 2019 Fire Over the Fox

Crews with On Broadway Inc. were prepping for a day full of Fire Over the Fox.

“In downtown Green Bay we have a daylong Fourth of July celebration," On Broadway Inc. Marketing and Events Manager Chelsea Kocken said. "So plenty of food vendors, beverage tents and a few kids rides."

The fun doesn't stop there.

Entertainment will be on both sides of the river in Green Bay.

“Across the bridge they’ll be city food vendors," Kocken said. "On city deck they’ll be various things. In Leicht Park we’ve got food and then of course 6 different stages of music and entertainments.”

What makes this even more exciting is free parking and of course fireworks.

“The parking ramps are all open," said Kocken. "Parking is free in the entire city. At about 9:49 pm we kick of a nearly half hour show."

Crews weren't the only ones bringing something to the table, vendors were as well.

"We do prep for a week," Owner of Charlie's Charlie said. "For a few days depending on how busy they are we will.

Charlie and his employees have been apart of July 4th festivals for years.

Kocken wants to remind everyone that staying healthy comes first.

"Be prepared," said Kocken. "It's going to be a hot and humid day so we want people to stay hydrated of course."

