What to do if you see a pet in a hot car

Your furry friends will need some extra attention in this heat.

"When these temperatures are going to be 80s and above make sure you are making the extra time to get them out early, take shorter walks and make sure you are watching for signs of heat stroke and excess panting," explained Executive Director Lisa Leitermann of the Marathon County Humane Society.

Even if you leave your car for just a few minutes the temperature inside your car can skyrocket which is dangerous not just for people but pets as well. "Your vehicle can rise one degree per minute which is if you are only in for 15 minutes and it's 75 outside you are looking at 100 degrees plus a fur coat," said Human Officer Ashlee Bishop, of the Wausau Police Department.

The best thing you can do for your pet in the heat is to leave them at home. "Hot cars even in a short amount of time can lead to big accidents that happen so our recommendation is to leave your pets at home," said Leitermann.

If you do see a dog in a car and believe it's too hot out. "First and foremost always call the non-emergency number first because there is a time frame for most local ordinances and Wausau's it has to be above 75 degrees for a half an hour or more," said Bishop.

"Panting and barking can be normal so using those as the only guidelines is not sufficient enough. If you see extreme hysteria or a lot of salivation that's really showing it may be temperature related," Bishop said.

If you do believe the pet is in danger you can take immediate action but just know you may be responsible for any damage. But in this heat don't even bother taking your pets with you.