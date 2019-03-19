What parents need to know about current state of contagious viruses

Health care providers across Northeast Wisconsin say they've seen a big spike in influenza cases in the last two weeks. It comes after a tough season or RSV--a respiratory virus that can be very dangerous for children.

RSV has hit close to home. Action 2 News This Morning reporter Kristyn Allen's infant twins came down with RSV in February. Brielle and Braelyn ended up in the hospital. Braelyn's condition became critical and she had to be taken to Children's Hospital in Milwaukee where she was put on an machine to breathe for her.

It was risky and and Braelyn came close to losing the fight several times. The little girl pulled through and her condition is improving.

FULL STORY: A mother's strength: WBAY's Kristyn Allen on twins' fight for survival

Many people have commented on Kristyn's story that their children have suffered through RSV.

Dr. Thomas Huffer is the Executive Medical Director of HSHS St. Vincent Children's Hospital. He says it has been a bad year for RSV.

"We saw a lot of RSV in January. Not much influenza. And those two, every winter, there's sort of a dance that happens between those. Sometimes influenza is early. Sometimes RSV is early," Huffer says.

Both viruses can make people very sick. Babies are at an especially high risk of getting sick.

Nearly 300 people have been to either HSHS St. Vincent Hospital or HSHS St. Mary's Hospital with the virus since October.

Symptoms include runny nose, cough and ear infections. It also comes with sudden shallow, rapid breathing.

"Maybe more than 50-60 times a minute," Huffer says. "The other thing is they may be breathing so fast they can't feed. That's something parents can really see. If you're child is panting and just can't breathe and can't feed, that's a time where they know we need to see them."

Huffer says RSV cases have started to drop in the last few weeks, but influenza cases are on the rise.

Three-hundred-and-four people have tested positive for influenza this season at HSHS Green Bay hospitals.

CLICK HERE for Wisconsin's Respiratory Virus Report.

This year's flu strain comes with coughing, fever, body aches and vomiting.

"A lot of people are getting hoarseness or kids will get almost a croup-like illness with the influenza this year," Huffer says.

Dr. Huffer says both RSV and influenza are contagious and germs can spread even when patients are not showing symptoms.