What it takes to be a private fighter pilot

The 50th anniversary of AirVenture is celebrating all types of aviation, even though the theme of this year's convention is "The Year of the Fighter."

On display at the EAA grounds in Oshkosh you'll find fighter jets that are privately owned, purchased by members of the Classic Jet Aircraft Association.

"Where else in the world can you buy your own Warbird aircraft -- a jet nonetheless -- and just go out and fly it for fun?" Zach McNeill asks.

The group of mostly civilians put in thousands of hours of training just to be able to take to the sky.

"Just always loved to fly. Been flying about 30 years, and about 10 years ago started to become interested in Warbirds. Did my research and bought this airplane in 2011, started training in it, and just the rest is history," Tom "Mongo" Proctor with the Classic Jet Aircraft Association.

Tuesday's mission at AirVenture was to have a little fun while showing off what these jets can do. Action 2 News photojournalist Steve Hopper flew with the team in a G.I.B. -- or, "Guy in the Back" -- role.

So did Grant Korgan, a paraplegic from Reno, Nevada, who recently became a pilot himself, 10 years after suffering a spinal cord injury.

The classic jet pilots met Korgan Monday night and were inspired by his story.

"It was really an honor for the Classic Jet Aircraft Association, our membership, to be able to do something like that for someone who has worked so hard in aviation," McNeill said.

Korgan said it was an honor to be invited and to experience what being a fighter pilot is all about.

"For us to share and be up in the air upside-down at 200 knots indicated and be sharing these moments, I'll be honest with you, I cried in the cockpit," Korgan said.

While there's no crying in flying, giving others the opportunity to soar with the Classic Jet Aircraft Association is what coming to AirVenture is all about.