What is a "Bomb Cyclone"?

The term "bomb cyclone" may sound scary for some people watching the national news.

BOMB CYCLONE

...is a SLANG term for a storm system that becomes much stronger over a short period of time. If an area of low pressure quickly drops at least 24 millibars over 24 hours, meteorologists say that weather-maker is going through "bombogenesis."

"Bomb Cyclones" often intensify from the power they gain over a body of water, like the Atlantic Ocean for example. However, it IS possible for a winter storm over the Great Lakes or the Midwest to go through so-called "explosive" growth in such a short period of time.

