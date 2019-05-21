What are Lakeshore Flood and Lakeshore Hazard alerts?

Because of the extent of shoreline flooding Northeast Wisconsin has seen due to high water levels on Lake Michigan and Green Bay, the National Weather Service office in Green Bay will begin using alerts you may not have seen before.

Lakeshore Flood Advisory: Minor flooding is occurring or is possible within 12 hours.

Lakeshore Flood Watch: Lakeshore flooding with significant impacts is possible. A watch is usually issued 12 to 48 hours in advance.

Lakeshore Flood Warning: Lakeshore flooding and erosion posing a serious threat to life and property is occurring, imminent, or highly likely within 12 to 24 hours. The warning should include expected water levels in either inches or feet.

Lakeshore Hazard Statement: Describing hazards which do not meet the Advisory, Watch or Warning criteria. For example, Seiche waves caused by seismic or atmospheric disturbances or a hazard in the water.

Lakeshore flood events are caused by already high water levels combined with strong winds, particularly Northeast winds which literally push water down the length of the bay and allow the water to "pile up" and rise over the shores of the lower end of the bay.

This surge also prevents the Fox River from emptying out to the bay, which in turn affects the East River and numerous tributaries trying to flow out through the Fox River.

Other wind directions can also have an impact. A West wind can impact the east shore of the Bay of Green Bay. The Lake Michigan shoreline can be impacted by a Northeast, East or Southeast wind.

This will be an ongoing problem until Bay and Lake levels drop... and that may take time. Maybe even years.