What Super Tuesday means to Wisconsin's Democratic primary

With Super Tuesday in the rear-view mirror, Wisconsin's April 7 primary is coming into focus.

After the biggest political night of the year so far, St. Norbert College political science professor Charley Jacobs says the landscape for Democrats is taking shape.

"Everyone is excited first out of the gate Iowa, and it seems to set a tone, and then New Hampshire, but it really isn't until Super Tuesday that you start to shake out individuals who have a chance to win and those who are just also-rans, and that's what Super Tuesday did again."

Jacobs, who will be serving as our Action 2 News political analyst this year, says former vice president Joe Biden is clearly surging with momentum -- but there's a long way to go.

"Of course the race is nowhere close to being over," Jacobs says. "To win on first ballot at the national convention for Democrats, you're going to need nearly 2,000 delegates. Neither one of them has eclipsed 400, Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden."

Jacobs says with the candidates like Amy Klobachar, Pete Buttigieg and Mike Bloomberg dropping out -- and all endorsing Biden -- it supports the notion the Democratic party feels he has the best chance to win the White House.

Jacobs also expects Wisconsin's primary to be in the spotlight because every delegate in the state will matter in the end, and secondly, "You want to create excitement to either or both candidates, or just the party, because they need turnout in this state and they need it very badly, and I suspect whoever wins is not going to make the mistake that Hillary Clinton did and they are going to wear a path to the borders of the state of Wisconsin."

As the 2016 Democratic nominee, Clinton never included Wisconsin in her campaign stops. Republican Donald Trump won with less than a 1% margin of victory but it put him over the top in electoral college delegates on election night.