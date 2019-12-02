Weyauwega chlorine leak prompts small evacuation

The Weyauwega Public Works building and homes immediately next to well station #44 were evacuated Monday afternoon when leaking chlorine gas was discovered.

Public Works staff detected the chlorine gas leak from the well house just before 2:30 and called 911.

Weyauwega Police & Fire, the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office, Waupaca County Emergency Management and Gold Cross Ambulance secured the area.

Two Public Works employees were checked by ambulance paramedics as a precaution. No one was injured by the gas leak.

The city administrator says the leak was caused by a valve that malfunctioned. It's been replaced.