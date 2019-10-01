Wet weather takes a toll on people's health

While some might be irritated by more rain and the potential for flooding, the wet weather can also take a toll on your health -- more specifically, allergies.

“This is affecting my career, and this is affecting my daily life and just how much energy I have,” said Melissa Menne from De Pere.

She’s struggled with severe allergies for about six years, and this rainy weather is not helping.

“I have a lot of molds that I'm allergic to, so I'm assuming that with all the rain and all the wetness are partly why I'm starting to get the runny nose a little bit,” said Menne.

WBAY.com's AllergyTrack shows high mold counts, with the graph spiking several times over the summer.

The mold gets trapped in the humid air, triggering people's sinuses and allergies.

"This summer into the fall, I feel like a lot of the people I've seen have been explaining to me that their symptoms have been different this year," said Rachel Chastain, a nurse practitioner at Bellin Health Asthma and Allergy Clinic. "Some have told me that they're worse, some have told me they seem to come on more quickly or persist longer, and most patients explain to me that they think it's because of the weather."

Most common symptoms include a runny nose, itchy and watery eyes and irritated skin.

There are a few things you can do at home to help keep the moisture out.

“You want to try to keep your environment dry. Running a dehumidifier is a really helpful tool, especially in your basement or your home to try to keep that humidity count down somewhat,” Chastain recommended.

if your symptoms persist, that's when it may be time to see a doctor.

“Right now the cladosporium counts are quite high, so we can find out if that's a mold that someone is specifically allergic to, and if so, they can take medications, practice specific avoidance or even consider specific allergy shots to the specific triggers that cause them trouble,” said Chastain.