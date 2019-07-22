Wet, muddy start for EAA AirVenture campers, pilots

Fifty years of AirVenture are being celebrated this week in Oshkosh. "The World's Greatest Aviation Celebration" is underway after a rainy start to the weekend kept some people off the EAA grounds.

Nearly six inches of rain created muddy conditions for campers at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh (WBAY photo

After nearly half a foot of rain fell in Oshkosh Friday night and Saturday morning, the grounds around Wittman Regional Airport were soft, soggy and muddy.

From large ponds of standing water to mud and more mud, the conditions in some areas made it nearly impossible for all the campers and even planes to be allowed on-site.

"It really made the aircraft parking untenable in several areas. That's just starting to recover now. And also the campground, it made it mush. The large units simply could not get in without getting stuck," EAA spokesman Dick Knapinski said.

EAA actually had to close the grounds on Sunday and worked with city and county officials to find spaces for campers to spend the night, giving the grounds some extra time to dry out.

"We'd love to eventually get everybody in here that wanted to be in. We found in 2010 some people kind of liked where they were so they just kind of set up base camp -- that's where they were and shuttled in every day -- so we fully expect that kind of thing will happen. But as we can, we will bring people back in, get them in the campground, get the airplanes at the outlying airports, get them into the aircraft parking areas just as fast as we can when it's safe," Knapinski said.

Victor Backman from Minneapolis found a place to stay for a day or two.

"When we came in here, there was nobody here, maybe about five RVs. Last night, probably 20 or 30 RVs were here, and we'll probably stay here until later on today."

Most we spoke to didn't mind the delayed entry.

"We're fine," Hank Harms from Florida said. "We're still having a good time. That's main thing. I've been in there four times already today and I looked at airplanes."

Others were less than pleased more planning wasn't put into the grounds before the rain.

"This is the 50th anniversary. We'd think they'd be a little bit better prepared," Richard Hedeen from the Twin Cities said. "As you notice, we have a little bit of mud, and right in front of our campsite they put down these stones, but that's what they should do elsewhere."

While the week started damp, the forecast is looking great with sunny skies ahead. Knapinski says he expects everybody to be in their EAA AirVenture homes by later this week.

And with it being the 50th anniversary of AirVenture, even rain and mud won't ruin what's expected to be a special week of aviation. At least half a million people are expected to take in the attractions.

"Fifty years in Oshkosh, starting in 1970, the first one of this run. It puts it in that scale of cities and events that are matched up for a long time -- the Indy 500, The Masters in Augusta -- so we're very proud of it, proud of our relationship with Oshkosh, too, and looking forward to a great week," Knapinski said.