Western Avenue blocked by multiple squad cars, SWAT team on scene

At least 13 squad vehicles can be seen currently on Western Avenue in Green Bay for an incident.

Officials have yet to confirm details regarding the incident with WBAY.

Our crew on the scene says officials have blocked Western Avenue between Rutgers and Perkins.

A SWAT vehicle is also on the scene.

Officials were called to the scene around 2 p.m.

Our crew reports a parking lot in the vicinity of the Western Adobe Apartments complex is taped off.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to provide details as they become available.