West High students take part in 9/11 memorial bleacher climb Wednesday

Eighteen years later, many of us still remember where we were when the tragic events of September 11 unfolded.

But as the years progress, a growing population does not have memories of that day. Some weren’t even born yet. However, they are still honoring the lives lost.

For the fourth year in a row, students at West High School in Green Bay held a memorial bleacher climb to remember the 343 firefighters who died responding to the terrorist attack on the World Trade center.

Green Bay Metro Firefighter Shauna Walesh gave a presentation Wednesday morning and said she had to change it up a bit from previous years.

“This is the first group where I almost asked, ‘Where were you on this day?’ but before I did, I was like, ‘It’s been 18 years and these kids are 18 years old or less,’ said Walesh.

Eighteen-year-old Jayden Vandenheuvel was only 6 months old when the towers crumbled on American soil. She decided to run the stairs during the event Wednesday.

“It meant a lot to me,” said Vandenheuvel. “” just wanted to try to get people do what I did to show more support.”

Sixteen-year-old Alex Knutson recognizes the fact that he will never have that moment that so many of us will never forget.

“A lot of people remember that moment where they were, I can’t say that I do,” said Knutson.

But Knutson said that is motivation to honor lives lost in his own way, as he hopes to become a 4th generation firefighter.

“Being involved in firefighting, I have read all the books I can find on it,” said Knutson. “I think this day should serve as a day to honor all firefighters and all choices they make every day.

