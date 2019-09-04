West De Pere hungry to get back to Madison

Motivation is always key in athletics, but West De Pere coach Jack Batten didn't need to say much after last year's state title loss.

“Nothing,” said coach Jack Batten. “Absolutely nothing. The kids were excited to get back in the weight room shortly after the loss to Catholic Memorial. They have done all the work getting ready for this season. We are ready to take a shot again.”

That loss last November, was crushing. As the Phantoms saw a 24-0 lead slip away.

“Absolutely horrible,” Batten said. “We had played good football for 27 halves and we needed 28. The last half it kind of snowballed on us a little bit. We haven't played many 4th quarters in the last few years, so we are trying to get our kids playing in the 4th quarters a little bit more.”

“It hung with us for a little bit, obviously,” said quarterback Josh Blount. “And there was a lot to learn from it. I think we grew as a team and we have a lot of guys back, especially on the offensive side. It's nice to know that those guys know how to play on the big stage.”

West De Pere is off to a fast start this season, outscoring its first 2 foes 94-14. And this team is just fast in general. They certainly have the speed you need.

And quarterback Josh Blount leads the way.

“He is fast. Sam Mommaerts is fast. David Vanderlogt is fast. 40 times aren't everything. But in a normal high school year if you have a guy that can run 4.6 or 4.7 in the forty that's pretty good. All 3 of those guys are 4.5 or 4.6 forty kids.

West De Pere is hoping to quickly forget last year, by claiming gold at Camp Randall this fall. DSA2S.

