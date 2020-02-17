New snow removal service: "We're like the Uber for snowplowing"

With the amount of snow falling Monday, you'll probably have to shovel your sidewalk or snowblow your driveway again this season.

However, if you’re getting sick of doing it, there might be a new way to do it this time around.

There’s a new app and service now available in the Green Bay area that offers quick snow cleanup without even picking up a shovel. All you have to do is pick up your phone.

“So we are like the Uber for snowplowing,” said Wills Mahoney, co-founder of Plowz & Mowz.

Uber is a ride-sharing program where you enter your destination and before you’re picked up you're given a price estimate right away. Plowz & Mowz offers that same type of opportunity but for snow removal.

“You enter information, and within 60 seconds you get an instant price,” said Mahoney. “It gets dispatched out to landscapers and they come out, plow your driveway and you get a picture of the completed job. It's as simple as that.”

Mahoney said the company is already operating in 40 markets across the United States and Green Bay seemed like the perfect place to expand services this year.

“The demographics are very similar to some of our top markets. Also, the snowfall amount, right around 50 inches a year on average, so it made a lot of sense for us to move into,” said Mahoney.

Mahoney said there's a lot of flexibility: you pick the time, can add on things like 'shoveling to the door' or ‘cleaning off your car' and there's no contract.

“It's truly on demand,” said Mahoney.

Plus, the company uses route optimization technology, which helps give you an ETA.

“We know exactly where our snowplow drivers are located, so when they're driving around the neighborhood they're only seeing jobs on their route,” said Mahoney. “And keep in mind, a snow removal job only takes a couple minutes to complete on average. So when they're, you know, at the neighbor's house and all of a sudden the job pops up down the block, they're all of a sudden seeing that job.”

All snowplow drivers with the company have commercial grade equipment and insurance.

“So what that means is a commercial plow they have to have a general liability policy as well. So you know, when we're dealing with landscapers, we're dealing with LLC’s, corporations for the most part, you know, people that do this for a living,” said Mahoney.

Each job varies in price depending on size of driveway and other factors entered into the app, but when the job is done the customer will get photos and a chance to rate the driver.

“One of the beautiful parts about Plowz & Mowz is that we have a 24/7 call center, which is kind of unheard of in the landscaping industry. So if there's ever an issue, you can give us a call whenever and we're here to help,” said Mahoney. “The other thing that we do too is the customer rates the job at the completion. So for some reason they rate three stars or under, they'll never see that landscape or show up at their property again.”

The co-founder said the company was created in Syracuse, New York, after he struggled to find someone to plow his mother’s driveway. While shoveling, he saw a plow drive by and thought, "'This guy could have made you know, an extra 60 bucks and I wouldn't be out here in the cold plowing or shoveling snow.' So that's kind of the genesis of how this all got started.”

For more information about Plowz and Mowz, visit www.plowzandmowz.com.

