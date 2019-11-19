Welding blamed for garage fire that destroyed car, tractor

A fire at a mechanic's garage on 10th Street in Green Bay destroyed a car and a tractor, causing $45,000 damage.

Emergency dispatchers were told a vehicle exploded in a two-stall garage on the 300-block of 10th St. just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire coming from one of the stalls. They were able to knock the fire down quickly. One stall had heavy damage, and the fire had extended to the second stall. The garage wasn't attached to any other structure.

The owner said he was welding when sparks caught some material on fire. He tried to put the fire out himself with fire extinguishers.

No one was hurt.

