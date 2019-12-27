Weekend rain creates potential for flooding: how you can prepare

The potential for rain this weekend could mean flooding in low lying areas and for neighbors of the East River in Green Bay.

“When we first moved into our house that first December, it was actually a Packer home game on a Sunday night and it rained that whole time. Our whole backyard, our whole Cul-de-sac was flooded where we couldn't even leave our house,” remembers Eileen Metzler who lives near the East River.

She’s since learned from that experience and says her family is now more prepared for potential flooding that could come this weekend.

“We're prepared for that, we started tarping around our house.”

Metzler is the sales and events director for the Green Bay Botanical Garden and says staff at the garden are also ready for a soggy final weekend of the WPS Garden of Lights Display.

“Our staff is really well prepared to put fresh mulch down and come in early and check all the light displays and check all the chords and make sure everything is ready to go.”

Brown County Emergency Management Staff have been watching the weather closely as well.

“We watch the hourly national weather service forecast,” said Sam Martin, Emergency Management Coordinator for Brown County. “We work with them very closely to find out what's going on in advance, especially if they see something strange happen or some kind of weird change in the weather that we need to be aware of.”

With lakes and rivers at record high levels, Martin says the best thing you can do if you live near a river or low lying area, is be aware and prepared in case you need to evacuate.

“Have a personal get out of the house kit. Put in the five Ps: papers, personal affects, phone, pets and pictures. Make sure all that stuff is in a plastic box or something that's easy so if the fire department or the police department comes and says you need to evacuate or suggest you evacuate, all you have to do is grab one or two boxes, put it in the car and you're out the way,” said Martin.

It helps out first responders so they can quickly and efficiently help others in need during and emergency event.

Martin also encourages people to sign up for the CodeRED app.

Click here to learn how to sign up.

