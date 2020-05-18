Weddings move forward, now that "safer at home" is gone

June is typically a busy month for weddings and the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions has many couples asking questions about what's allowed and whether they should still go through with the big day.

After a few months of uncertainty Sam Gross and Jeremy Ballard are once again moving forward on planning for a wedding scheduled for June 20th, that the outbreak of the coronavirus previously threatened to delay.

"The past few months have been ups and downs, our emotions have been on a roller coaster," said Gross.

Their venue gave the okay with some added restrictions including a requirement on seating, which includes social distancing.

"Our venue actually decided that they're going to be doing a fifty percent capacity rule and then taking all sorts of precautionary measures as far as like masks, and having their staff serve at the buffet line versus everybody touching all the different dinner ware," Ballard said.

Other venues say they're leaving it up to the couple to decide what's best for their family and friends.

Michelle Berken is the owner of the Cornerstone Chapel in Appleton.

She said,"As of right now our plan is as long as the bride and groom are okay with it and whatever rules and regulations we will abide by them, whatever it takes to make sure that they still have the wedding that they wanted."

Gross added, "At the end of the day we just want to get married and if friends and family feel uncomfortable we don't want anyone to feel like forced there, but yeah, we are looking out for everyone's health and safety.">

Every venue is different and Gross tells us she also has a sister getting married in August and that that location, has yet to give anyone a green light.