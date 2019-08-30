Webster Avenue section closing for months

Drivers who like to take well-traveled Webster Avenue to cross from Main St. to University Ave. will need to find a less-traveled crossing.

North Webster between Main and University will close on Tuesday, Sept. 3. It will be closed at least through October.

Green Bay Public Works tells Action 2 News crews will be rebuilding the intersection at Webster and University.

A detour route will be set up along Main Street and Monroe Avenue to get to and from University.

If you use N. Irwin or N. Baird to cut across, use caution because there will be more children walking in that area with the start of school at Nicolet Elementary and East High School.