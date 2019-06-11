Webster Avenue reconstruction project on track to be done in November

The reconstruction of a main artery in Green Bay is on track to be completed by November.

Webster Avenue, north of University Avenue, has been closed to traffic for almost two months.

For Green Bay’s Public Works Director, Steve Grenier, the phone call complaints about Webster Avenue have subsided as it’s no longer a sea of potholes, but rather a sea of orange cones.

Grenier said crews are continuing to make progress on the reconstruction project, even though it might not look like much at first glance.

“By the time we get to what the general public can tell, a lot of the heavy lifting and hard work has been done,” said Grenier. “One of the things folks always look at is the large paving machines and concrete/asphalt going down or the curb and gutter go in. Those are the milestones that folks tend to look for but those of us in the profession, we are more interested in what’s going on below."

Grenier said it’s mainly because they can’t go back and fix it once the pavement or asphalt is poured.

This week crews are replacing sewer pipes underneath the roadways.

“You always work from the low end of the project to the high when you are working with the sewer. That way if it rains the water has some place to go, you are not damming it and creating a pond on the site,” said Grenier.

Once the sewer pipes are in place, crews will start excavating the site.

“This reconstruction is not putting back a pavement where a pavement previously existed, we are completely changing the landscape up there,” said Grenier.

The newly, widened four-lane road will have a grass boulevard in the middle, with bike lanes and a multi-use path on the east side.

“It is going to serve a beautiful gateway into the city and connect the downtown out to Bay Beach, the Wildlife Sanctuary, UWGB and points beyond,” said Grenier.

Once it’s done in November, Grenier said the road will last at least 50 years.

The total cost of the project, which includes property acquisition, replacing water mains and sanitary lines, will be about $12 million.

