Heavy rain forced evacuations of Green Bay businesses, Bellevue homes

Brown County Emergency Management is asking people living in the GV/Monroe area to evacuate due to flooding from heavy rains.

The evacuation area is GV/Monroe south of Hoffman and north of Dickinson.

"We do not want you to get trapped in your homes," reads a statement from Emergency Management.

Emergency Management set up an emergency operations center to deal with the flooding.

The City of Green Bay has issued a Flooding Alert.

"Residents who live in flood-prone areas are advised to take precautions by closely monitoring the situation and being prepared to leave the area if necessary," reads the alert.

The city says flooding is stressing the sanitary sewer pipes. They're asking people to avoid using washing machines and dishwashers at this "critical time."

"NEW Water is requesting that if possible, please hold off using these appliances until the rain subsides. This should help give the pipes some much-needed relief," reads the Flooding Alert.

The city says residents should evacuate if their homes are filling with water or if water is touching a furnace or electrical system.

Heavy rains and flooded streets forced businesses on Green Bay's east side to evacuate Wednesday morning.

Green Bay Police say all businesses on Mason St. between Main St. and Lime Kiln Rd. were evacuated.

Officers used a military vehicle to rescue people stranded in high waters.

"It was awful. The water went up to almost the parking lot," Amanda Acuna said. She was in her car when we spoke to her, but earlier she was in an evacuation truck.

"I went to my appointment, and when I got out it was just completely flooded," she said.

"It only takes 12 inches of water to float a small car, small SUV, and 18 inches to float a truck," Shauna Walesh with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department said. "Unfortunately, we've had people stranded in their vehicles trying to drive through flooded waters, which, again, we try to tell people not to."

On Wednesday, NEW Water received three pallets of sandbags that will be used at lift stations and areas that flooded last March. This includes the East River lift station.

The situation was not as serious as the floods that devastated the East River area in March. However, it's another reminder that the east side is prone to this kind of flash flooding.

"I think it's terrible. I feel sorry for the people who live there. It's just worst. They gotta do something about it. They gotta figure out a way for it not to flood anymore," Theresa Staudenmaier, who lives on Green Bay's east side, said.

The waters have receded since Wednesday morning, but the dirt and debris that floated in the water was deposited in business' parking lots, leaving them with additional cleanup.

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning for several counties in Northeast Wisconsin.

"Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots," reads the NWS alert.

Action 2 News reporter Brittany Schmidt captured street flooding at Shawano Ave. in Green Bay. Flood waters were lifting manhole covers. Vehicles continued to drive through the flooded street. CLICK HERE to watch the video.

StormCenter 2 says we'll get more rain, but the severe weather threat should stay to the south of WBAY's viewing area.

North winds pushing water down the bay cause water levels to rise on the Fox River and East River in Green Bay. Police say people should avoid boat launches and river banks.

Drivers need to avoid standing water in the roadway and plan alternate routes if possible. Remember the phrase "turn around, don't drown."

The National Weather Service says it takes six inches of flowing water to sweep a person off his or her feet.