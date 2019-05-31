"We lost the road": Highway ZZ disappearing into Fox River

We've seen a lot of problems from heavy rains and high water this spring, but what we spotted near Wrightstown Friday might be some of the most significant and long lasting impact we've seen.

The dirt and gravel under a 100-foot section of County Highway ZZ in Wrightstown is eroding into the Fox River. The road is closed until it can be moved inland. (WBAY photo)

A roughly 100-foot section of County Highway ZZ near Mallard Road, in southern Brown County, is simply disappearing into the Fox River.

The shoulder of the road is gone, and the gravel and dirt that used to support the road are now falling into the water, sunken 6 to 8 feet below road level.

Action 2 News was escorted into the closed off area by the highway department to see the costly damage.

What we saw by land and by air, via our SkyView 2 drone, is remarkable.

"We had a slope failure on ZZ," says Paul Fontecchio, Brown County Public Works director. "It started out as a small crack along the shoulder, and we were monitoring it. It got a little bit bigger."

Make that a lot bigger.

"We just... we lost the road," says Fontecchio.

He snapped a picture April 30 when the first crack formed on the side of the road.

May 31, that part of the earth is all but gone and crumbling right into the river.

"The whole slope of this road along ZZ is too steep. It's too steep. We've had consistent problems," says Fontecchio. "A lot of times what happens, when you get a failure like this, you'll have a secondary failure open up into the road."

Fontecchio believes ZZ is one of the oldest roads in the state, placed so close to the water because it was originally meant for horses.

While an expensive change has been needed for years, heavy rains and a consistently high river this spring paved a dangerous situation, pushing repairs and reconstruction up to this July.

"It's a surprise when it actually does happen. It's like, really? Not again!" says Fontecchio.

In order to begin repairs, crews need to reach a critical area along the bank -- but currently five feet under water, where Fontecchio says a lot of ground has likely washed away.

They need water levels on the river to drop significantly in order to stabilize that portion of land and make a much more gradual embankment.

It should look like another section of ZZ, just a few hundred feet to the north, when repairs are complete this fall.

But that means the highway has to relocate. The entire road is moving more than 30 feet inland.

"At this location, where this failure is, the road is about 32 feet up on the hill, so it's moved over 32 feet to the east, and that will allow us to step the banks," explains Fontecchio. "I know residents are frustrated. We're frustrated, but you adjust, you get the money and you fix it."

Improving that portion of ZZ should cost roughly $1.6 million.

A few other sections of ZZ will also need several million dollars more in repairs in the next three years.

ZZ has been closed to traffic for safety reasons since the end of April.

Fontecchio says drivers will notice improvements once the project is complete.

"If you want to go on a Sunday drive, this will be the road. It'll be curvy. It'll be pretty. It'll be along the river. But right now, it's not a good Sunday drive."