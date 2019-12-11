We Care Meals to provide free meals on Christmas Day

We Care Meals in Appleton will be providing a free meal on Christmas Day.

As we reported around Easter last spring, We Care Meals faced the possibility of no longer being able to afford to keep its meals going.

However, some generous donors came forward to cover the costs.

The Christmas Meal will be provided at a new location at the Riverview Gardens, 1101 S. Oneida St., Appleton.

Food will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 25.

The organization says no reservations are needed. If you need home delivery, call (920) 687-1638 and leave a message.

Volunteers are still needed for the event. You're asked to call (920) 731-7867.