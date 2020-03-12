Waushara County man reported missing

Officials are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing Waushara County man.

Jon J. Morgan Jr. was reported missing Monday, March 6, according to the Waushara County Sheriff's Office.

Morgan is 22 years old. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Morgan is described as 6'1", 140-160 pounds.

The Sheriff's Office does not have a clothing description for Morgan. He may be carrying a Nike drawstring bag.

If you have information, contact the Waushara County Sheriff's Office at (920) 787-3321. Anonymous tips are welcome at (800) 800-5219.

