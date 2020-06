The Waushara County Health Department announced community testing next Thursday, June 11, which is open to almost everyone.

The testing is from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Waushara County Fairgrounds, 513 S. Fair St., in Wautoma.

You only need to be a Wisconsin resident age 5 or older to take this nasal swab test. You don't need to have any symptoms.

Appointments are recommended but not required. Call (920) 787-6590 to make an appointment.