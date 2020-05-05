Waushara County announces drive-through COVID-19 testing

Waushara County has announced drive-through COVID-19 testing for people who have symptoms of the virus.

The Waushara County Health Department is holding four drive-through testing events. They are by appointment only.

The drive-through testing events are free.

The first event is Tuesday, May 12 at the Wild Rose Fire Department, 145 Grant Avenue. Hours are 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Again, this is appointment only. You must call the Waushara County Health Department at 920-787-6590 before you go to the testing site.

This testing is for people with symptoms of COVID-19. Those symptoms include:

Fever - temperature 100.4 degrees F or higher

Subjective fever - feels warm to the touch

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Sore throat

Headache

Chills

Muscle aches

Loss of taste or smell

Details on additional testing events will be released in coming days.

As of May 4, Waushara County had two confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 0 deaths. The state says 195 tests from the county came back negative.

CLICK HERE to track the outbreak by county in Wisconsin.