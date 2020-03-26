Waushara County: Changes to county operations

As provided to Action 2 News on March 26, 2020

The Waushara County Administration has announced that effective Monday, March 30, 2020 at 8:00am, all Waushara County departments will be modified to appointment only operations. This decision was made in an effort to reduce the rate of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) transmission and to protect citizens and employees of Waushara County.

At this time, county buildings will remain open with modified operations. For all business with the county, please phone ahead to make an appointment. A list of department contact information is included at the end of this release. Customers with prearranged appointments will be allowed to enter the buildings at one entrance only. The Waushara County Courthouse entrance will be Door H (Elevator/Delivery Door) on the South side of the building. The North Annex Building entrance will be on the West side of the building.

Functions remaining operational at this time include:



The Waushara County Circuit Courts are open for essential functions, including restraining orders. Some court dates are being rescheduled or are being held via telephone or videoconferencing. Filings will continue to be processed in all cases via the Wisconsin Courts E-Filing System and by mail. Filings can also be made via the drop box located at Door H of the Courthouse. In person filings are not being accepted; however, court staff is available at 920-787-0441 to answer any questions regarding filings to be placed in the drop box.

Human Services Department – Please schedule all appointments in advance, as much as possible.

Waushara County Sheriff’s Office – all emergency operations remain the same.

It is important to note that the coronavirus pandemic and public response changes on a daily basis. The Waushara County Administrative team is continually assessing the situation in collaboration with the Waushara County Health Department and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

While we understand these changes are disruptive, they are essential to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and protect the health of the public and our employees. We are all in this together and we urge every individual to do their part in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

For the latest information about COVID-19 in Waushara County, visit: www.wausharacountypublichealth.com or follow our social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) @WaushraHealth.

Waushara County Department Phone Numbers

ADMINISTRATION----------------------------------- 787-0424

ADRC --------------------------------------------------- 787-6505

CHILD SUPPORT------------------------------------- 787-0400

COURTS------------------------------------------------ 787-0441

CORPORATION COUNSEL-------------------------- 787-0409

COUNTY CLERK--------------------------------------- 787-0442

DISTRICT ATTORNEY-------------------------------- 787-0407

DEPT OF AGING-------------------------------------- 787-0403

EMS----------------------------------------------------- 787-0412

HIGHWAY--------------------------------------------- 787-3327

HUMAN SERVICES (NORTH ANNEX)------------ 787-6550

HUMAN SERVICES (SOUTH - COURTHOUSE)- 787-6600

PARKS-------------------------------------------------- 787-7037

PUBLIC HEALTH-------------------------------------- 787-6590

REGISTER OF DEEDS-------------------------------- 787-0444

SHERIFF------------------------------------------------ 787-3321

TREASURER------------------------------------------- 787-0445

UW EXTENSION-------------------------------------- 787-0416

VETERANS--------------------------------------------- 787-0446

ZONING------------------------------------------------ 787-0453

###