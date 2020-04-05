Waushara Co. health officials confirm first positive case of COVID-19

Health officials in Waushara County say someone has tested positive for COVID-19 in the area.

County officials made the announcement early Sunday afternoon, saying the person is isolated.

Officials say all close contacts have already been notified, and everyone who is contacted is asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their time of exposure.

The County Health Department adds they're working with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to identify and contact anyone else who may have been in close contact with the patient.

No other information about the patient was released to WBAY, with officials saying they weren't releasing anything else out of respect for the privacy of the patient and their household.

County officials say now more than ever, it's important to stay at home and practice social distancing if you have to go out.

Officials went on to say that while the information may make residents feel uneasy, it wasn't unexpected, and there isn't a reason to panic.

Spreading the disease

The coronavirus is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

People infected with the virus can develop the respiratory disease named COVID-19.

COVID-19 symptoms and prevention

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion and bluish lips or face.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between 2 and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

Stay at home

--Limit your physical interactions with people

Keep at least six feet apart from others

Frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water

Make essential trips no more than once a week

Covering coughs and sneezes

Avoiding touching your face

The virus originated in Wuhan, China. The spread started in December 2019.