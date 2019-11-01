Wausau man charged with homicide in fatal crash

A man is facing homicide charges in a fatal crash in Wausau that investigators say was caused by huffing.

Bond has been set at $100,000 cash for 36-year-old Enrique Sanchez. He's charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, homicide by used of a controlled substance and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Thirty-one-year-old Danielle Dahlquist was a passenger in Sanchez's vehicle when he crashed into a light pole and a second vehicle in a Rib Mountain parking lot last August.

WSAW-TV reports prosecutors say a chemical from an electronic duster spray was found in Sanchez's blood. Investigators say evidence of cocaine and fentanyl was also in his system.

Court records do not list a defense attorney.

Information from: WSAW-TV, http://www.wsaw.com

