Wausau cemetery shooting victims identified

Wausau police have identified the three victims shot at Pine Grove Cemetery Thursday on Grand Avenue in Wausau.

Pine Grove Cemetery, Oct. 3 (WSAW)

Patricia Grimm, 52, of Wausau, was shot and killed. She was an employee at Pine Grove Cemetery. William Buhse, 60, of Wausau, remains in critical condition. He is also a cemetery employee. Rosemelia Short, 70, of Wausau, was treated for injuries and has since been released from the hospital. Short is related to a cemetery employee.

Al Solomonson, president of the Wausau Cemetery Association (Pine Grove Cemetery) released a statement Monday. It reads:

We cannot adequately express the grief we feel over the tragic death of Patty Grimm, our General Manager, and for the sorrow that has fallen on her husband and family. We are also deeply concerned for Bill Buhse, our foreman, and Rosemelia Short and hope and pray that they will have a full recovery. We extend our profound sympathies to all of the families involved.

Patty was passionate about Pine Grove Cemetery and its long history in Wausau. She was compassionate, gracious, vibrant, and a joy for us to work with. She was also a voice of compassion and comfort to all of the families who met her in their times of sorrow. She cannot be replaced.

During this time of grief it is our goal to maintain operations at Pine Grove Cemetery as normally as possible. We thank the community for its support and ask for your understanding as there will inevitably be some disruption in the coming days. We thank the kind folks at Restlawn Memorial Park for their generous assistance during these trying times. We will move forward guided by Patty’s spirit and her pride and love for the cemetery.

Shooting suspect Henry West remains in jail on a $1 million cash bond. Investigators are recommending charges of first-degre intentional homicide and two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. West is scheduled to be charged in an initial appearance in Marathon County court on Oct. 18 at 2 p.m.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting is asked to contact lead Detective Jennifer Holz at 715-261-7883 or contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-409-8777 or by visiting www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org.

