DOJ: Suspect fired at officers, vehicle in officer-involved shooting on Wausau west side

A press release from the Department of Justice says the suspect in an officer-involved shooting Thursday night on the west side of Wausau fired on law enforcement and a vehicle with a person inside before law enforcement returned fire, resulting in the suspect's death.

Active police situation in Wausau (Photo credit: Amy Lucas)

The shooting occurred in the area of Artic Lane and North 12th Avenue, following a report of a subject attempting to steal vehicles. He was confronted by law enforcement, and during the confrontation allegedly fired on law enforcement and a "citizen-occupied vehicle". Law enforcement fired on the suspect, who fell on the ground wounded but remained armed. After a standoff lasting several minutes law enforcement fired on the suspect, who has not been identified by the DOJ or Wausau police, died at the scene.

At a press conference Friday evening, Wausau police chief Ben Bliven addressed the details of what happened in the exchange of gunfire, including bystander footage that has circulated on social media.

A video of the apparent shooting captured by a bystander has reached almost 2,000 shares on Facebook. NewsChannel 7 will not be airing the full unedited video due to its graphic nature. In it, a person is seen lying on the ground a distance away from several members of law enforcement with weapons drawn. The person is seen moving and something is raised in the air before a series of gunshots can be heard in the video.

Bliven noted that the video in question recorded a small period of time of what had been a fifteen-minute encounter between the suspect and law enforcement, during which the suspect pointed his firearm at officers and shot multiple times.

Officers spent several minutes both "pleading with and commanding" the suspect to drop his firearm once he was wounded on the ground, Bliven said, so that they could provide medical assistance.

"The subject would not respond to officers and would not drop the firearm, but continued movement," he said.

Bliven said one video that displayed the subject being shot while lying on the ground appeared to have started about ten minutes into the encounter from the point of initial contact and exchange of gunfire, and that he had personally viewed multiple angles and audio versions from various body and dash cams.

"I know there are people that have questions about their incident. I respect your perspective and your concern. I want to express to you, our community, that we are committed to excellence in policing," Bliven said. "That trust is vital so that in moments like these we can stand before you and ask that you trust that we will do everything possible to ensure an impartial and objective investigation into this incident."

Bliven is not making a statement on whether he believes the shooting was justified until the investigation is complete, but noted that he has great confidence in the officers involved in the incident.

"I am also asking our community to reserve judgement until they can review the additional video footage and learn more about this investigation," Bliven noted.

The WPPA has issued a statement saying that preliminary evidence leads them to be confident that the officers involved were justified in the shooting.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation, assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, the Marathon County Medical Examiner, and the DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services. The involved officers from WPD and the MCSO have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure and according to department policy.

The DOJ is asking the public to submit any audio or visual recordings of the incident they may have, and noted they have recovered some video and audio of the incident already.

All investigative reports will be turned over to the Marathon County District Attorney at the conclusion of the investigation. Bliven said he anticipates a 30-day timeline for the DCI investigation, and that District Attorney Theresa Wetzsteon had committed to reviewing the reports as soon as possible. Within a 60-day time period, Bliven said he hoped to be able to provide complete information to the public regarding the shooting.

Management at a Wausau apartment complex says no employees or tenants from Urban West were involved in a fatal shooting Thursday night.

A letter sent to Urban West Tenants obtained by NewsChannel 7 stated in part, “This unfortunate incident happened on our property so we are assisting detectives and will continue to do what is needed to support their investigation.”