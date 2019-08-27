Waupun school cuts ribbon on all-abilities playground

A little rain on Monday didn't stop people from celebrating the opening of a new, unique playground on Tuesday.

The ribbon cutting for the all-abilities playground at Waupun's Rock River Intermediate School was pushed back a day, and it still drew a huge crowd.

The playground has features allowing children who have disabilities a chance to still experience the benefits that play provides.

The idea came to life when parents of children with special needs were talking about their children's progress. A parent-led group then worked to make the playground a reality.

Being at a local school, it's something the entire community can enjoy.