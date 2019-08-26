Waupun man killed in rollover crash

A Waupun man died early Monday after a rollover crash in Dodge County.

At 12:02 a.m., crews were called to the scene of the crash at State Highway 68 near Lakeland Road in the Town of Trenton.

Investigators say the man was traveling east on the highway when his car drove off the road and hit a utility pole. The vehicle flipped and came to rest on its roof.

The 26-year-old driver was taken to a Waupun hospital. He was pronounced dead there.

The name of the man is being withheld until family members are notified of his death.

The crash is under investigation.