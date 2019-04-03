Waupun fire department asking public for assistance to bring in 9/11 exhibit

The Waupun Fire Department wants to make sure no one forgets the events of 9/11. And that's why it plans to bring in a national memorial display to town this summer.

For one weekend every June, Waupun hosts the Celebrate Waupun festival, this year is no different. But, but thanks to the fire department, an extra attraction will be pulling into town for the event on June 29th and 30th.

"People say 'Never Forget' but it kind of has become a token phrase, so I think as a generation we owe it to our children to make sure that they know of the events of that day and that it truly is never forgotten," says Fire Chief BJ DeMaa.

The fire department has contracted to bring in the 9/11 Never Forget Mobile exhibit.

According to Chief DeMaa, "It's just a great opportunity for folks who haven't been to Ground Zero to see what it's all about."

The 53 foot semi-trailer transforms into an 1100 square foot display. It includes different components and artifacts from Ground Zero, telling the story of September 11th, 2001.

"There's retired FDNY firefighters that travel with the exhibit so you're able to interact with them. You're hearing first hand what they saw, what they were thinking, the challenges they had." adds Chief DeMaa.

But with less three months until the exhibit arrives, the fire department finds itself facing its own challenges. The exhibit costs about $15,000 to bring in and the fire department has only been able to raise about two grand so far. They're now reaching out to the public, looking for support.

DeMaa says, "We're continuing to look for whether it's corporate sponsors that are interested in wanting to help preserve the 'Never Forget 9-11' as well as just folks, maybe individuals that want to donate through our GoFundMe page."

In addition to the GoFundMe page, the first department is teaming up with the local Jimmy John's sandwich shop for a fundraiser. On April 24th, from 3-8pm, a portion of proceeds from sales will go to the fire department to help pay for the exhibit.

