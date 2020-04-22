Waupaca firefighters create 'Jump Around' challenge for other departments

The Waupaca Area Fire District is raising the bar in the statewide Jump Around for other first responders.

Captain Steve Frenske of the Waupaca Area Fire District says every Saturday at 3 p.m., Wisconsinites band together to Jump Around during the pandemic.

Capt. Frenske says some firefighters from the WAFD participated during the event on April 18, and created a video.

Now, Capt. Frenske says his department is challenging all fire departments in Waupaca County, to Jump Around this Saturday, April 25, and create a video.

The challenge is also for all responders, including fire, EMS and law enforcement. throughout the state.

All departments who participate are then asked to post their videos to the Jump Around WI Facebook page.