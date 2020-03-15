Waupaca business starts food, essentials drive for elderly

A Waupaca area business says they are holding a food and essentials drive for those who may not be able to make it to the store, and they need your help to make it a success.

Waupaca Mattresses posted Friday night they will be starting a food and essentials drive for the elderly, and they are hoping to deliver to as many people as possible.

The business says they will be willing to deliver toilet paper, nonperishable food, cleaning supplies and other items to the elderly, who aren't able to get to the stores as easily, or stockpile if necessary.

Anyone in need who is 65 years old or older is asked to contact the business.

If you are willing to donate supplies, you can do so at Waupaca Mattresses, located at N3063 CR QQ in Waupaca during their business hours.

Business officials say they hope to be doing the drive for at least a week, but say as long as there is a need, they will continue to work with people.

The store can be contacted at 715-942-6440.