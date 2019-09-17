Waupaca Police investigating potential threat to high school

The School District of Waupaca is working with Waupaca Police after a student made "statements regarding a potential threat at the High School."

Superintendent Ron Saari sent a letter home to parents and guardians Tuesday.

The letter says the district and law enforcement do not believe there is an active threat to school safety at t his time.

The letter did not describe the nature of the potential threat.

"Please know that our number one priority is the safety and security of our students and staff. We encourage anyone in our School District community who becomes aware of any potential threats to school safety to notify a teacher, administrator, or police officer as soon as possible," says Saari.

