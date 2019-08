Waupaca's Kmart store is closing.

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development was notified Aug. 23 that the store at 830 West Fulton Street was ceasing operations.

The reason? "A change in business circumstances," according to parent company Transform KM LLC.

The closure impacts 41 employees. They'll be laid off on or about Nov. 17.

The jobs include managers, cashiers, pharmacists, and sales floor associates.