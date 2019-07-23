Waupaca County dispatchers get flooded with 911 storm calls

Over the weekend, 911 dispatchers were flooded with calls during the storms.

Dispatchers were taking calls almost every three seconds during Saturday's storms.

One area hit hard was Waupaca County, where an EF0 tornado touched down Saturday morning. In a matter of hours, the sheriff's office took in hundreds of calls with people scared for their lives as straight lined winds knocked down trees and took out power.

“About every three seconds there was a call coming in, and my gang did a spectacular job. Incident command was then organized, then it was also trying to get everybody down to the sheriff's office,” said Shane Bazile, captain with the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.

There to take many of those calls was 911 Dispatcher Paul Jensen. He said, “It’s just a feeling of wow, I've got a lot going on, and trying to handle it all at the same time. You worry because all the phones are ringing and you don't know which ones could be a serious emergency and which could be a little less of an emergency.”

Jensen and five other dispatchers were handling calls from every angle for hours.

The sheriff’s office said between Friday and Saturday when storms hit, they received over 1,200 phone calls, including 911, and over 1,600 radio transactions.

It was an all-hands on deck situation over the weekend with even the sheriff's office losing power at one point.

They saw a big presence and sense of community in a rural county.

"The sheriff, too, he was here right beside all of us. And even the Waupaca County Truck Stop, they came here with hot food for everybody because no one had anything to eat, so that was neat to see, it really was, the whole gang came together,” said Bazile.

