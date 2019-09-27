Waupaca County Huber inmates serve sentences from home with GPS monitoring

Huber Law allows inmates sentenced to the county jail an opportunity to leave every day for work.

In Waupaca County, those with employment historically spent up to 12 hours outside of the jail on the job before returning back to their cells for the night.

Now, new housing conditions allow those men and women to serve their entire sentences from home on a GPS monitoring system.

It is a privilege extended to almost every inmate in the Waupaca County Jail as part of their sentence.

"Just about everybody gets Huber unless a conviction is for an escape," said Veronica Isherwood, Waupaca County District Attorney.

While judges sign off on the condition, the sheriff gets the final say in how Huber will be served.

"Over the last couple of years, our numbers have been low where we are down to six to eight, on the high end ten Huber inmates," Corrections Capt. Adam Wogsland with the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office.

The previous Waupaca County Sheriff decided to make a change a year and a half ago, giving employed Huber inmates the chance to serve their sentences from home with GPS monitoring.

"We have 12 people on currently," said Wogsland. "Eight or nine have some kind of alcohol offense mixed in with could be THC, could be bail jumping, disorderly conduct."

The move opens up pods in the jail to house inmates from other county jails that struggle with overcrowding and pay for their transfer.

Once outside of the jail, Huber inmates still have to meet certain requirements. Wogsland says using the technology of the GPS monitoring system, the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office has been able to catch more violations than ever before.

"We can monitor where they drive, what direction of travel they go, where they're at if they're not at their job," he said.

The inmates must visit the jail to pay fees every weekend and provide a schedule for the week ahead.

They also are subject to random alcohol testing up to three times throughout the week at a new kiosk located inside of the jail lobby doors. It replaces "Soberlink," the take-home system that would require offenders to test multiple times each day at $10 per day.

"Over the course of time, with us administering the program, the fees weren't being paid," said Wogsland. "People were getting behind on it, and as a county, we didn't want to encompass a debt for this. We were barely breaking even with it."

The kiosk charges $2.50 per test.

Even with the conditions, Isherwood says the change for Huber inmates has resulted in judges issuing less jail sentences.

"Don't commit this crime or you'll have to spend time in jail. I don't think house arrest is the same deterrent," she said.

"People don't really realize how many people are out in their counties all around them that are on home monitoring programs, and it's not just Huber," said Wogsland. "There are people from other facilities and other counties that are sentenced, but they have overcrowding issues, and they put them out on it."

Despite some disagreements, Isherwood and Wogsland continue to have discussions about the changes in the Waupaca County Jail.