Waupaca County: Changes in county services

In a proactive effort to keep the community informed with the most current and reliable information regarding the public response to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) we are providing the following information. We are calling on media agencies to report this information as widely as possible. Additionally, we continue to urge the community to remain flexible and follow the recommendations from the reliable sources listed in this communication. In addition to referencing reliable sources of information, we urge the community to refrain from sharing non-verified and non-reliable information. At this time, the Courthouse remains open with modified operations, however the public is encouraged to interact with the courthouse via phone or e-mail, rather than in-person. For all business with the county, please phone ahead.

Departments:

DHHS: 715-258-6300

Child Support: 715-258-6448

Clerk of Courts: 715-258-6460

County Clerk: 715-258-6200

Medical Examiner: 715-258-4466

Treasurer (LIO): 715-258-6220

District Attorney: 715-258-6444

Emergency Management: 715-258-4464

Highway: 715-258-7152

Human Resources: 715-258-6210

Land & Water: 715-258-6245

Parks: 715-258-6240

Planning and Zoning: 715-258-6255

Register in Probate: 715-258-6429

Register of Deeds: 715-258-6250

Sheriff: 715-258-4466

Solid Waste (PTF): 715-258-6240

UW Extension 715-258-6230

Veterans: 715-258-6475

Waupaca County Public Health is monitoring and responding to COVID-19 and working with our partners at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

(CDC).

As of this date, there remain no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within Waupaca County. However, multiple cases have now been reported throughout the state. Because of this, county officials are proactively working to minimize the effects of the virus locally. The primary focus of this effort is to slow the transmission rate of this illness. We all share responsibility for sustaining/improving the health of our communities by working to slow the transmission rate of this illness.

Waupaca County is urging residents to closely adhere to the following recommendations:

People at higher risk are encouraged to stay home and away from large groups of people as much as possible. Higher risk individuals include: Older adults People with underlying health conditions including heart disease, lung disease, or diabetes People with weakened immune systems



Visitors are restricted from the Waupaca County Jail.

As ordered by Governor Tony Evers, mass gatherings of more than 10 persons is prohibited. Further, meetings of 10 persons or less should abide by social distancing recommendations.

Nonessential travel for all individuals is discouraged. Those planning trips should consider the risks versus the benefits, not only to themselves, but to more vulnerable population.

Stay home when sick.

Practice excellent personal hygiene habits, including handwashing, coughing into tissue or elbow, avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth.

Stay six feet away from people who are ill, especially if you are 60 and older or have underlying health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, or a weakened immune system.

Do not shake hands with anyone and avoid unnecessary contact.

Please call your healthcare provider if you experience symptoms including cough, fever, or other respiratory problems. Do not go to the emergency room; call ahead to let them know you need to come in with these specific symptoms and do not sit in the waiting room. Emergency rooms need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs.

Call 911 if you are having a medical emergency.

Refer questions to the resources listed below. Many, if not all, questions regarding the response to COVID-19 can be found by referencing the resources below.

Reliable Resources for More Information:

Waupaca County: https://www.co.waupaca.wi.us/departments/health_and_human_services/covid-19.php

Wisconsin Department of Health Services: www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/

For further updates, follow Waupaca County Public Health Department on Facebook and their website.

