Waupaca County 911 dispatcher helps to deliver a baby

A Waupaca County family is thankful for a calm 911 dispatcher that helped them with an unexpected early delivery. In the dispatchers five years of service, she'd never delivered a baby -- that was until the beginning of last month.

"What's going on?" Waupaca County 911 dispatcher Jessie Schmitz, asked just before 1 a.m. on March 4.

The caller replied, "She's having a baby right now!"

"She" was Ashley Cheeseman, who was in labor at 35 week, three weeks before her March 27 due date. Baby Jace wasn't going to give his mom enough time to get to the hospital.

According to Cheeseman, "It was... it was very scary. I was like, oh my gosh, I don't know what's going on. Both my other kids were born in the hospital."

Nearly a month old now, baby Jace was delivered at home in the bathtub, giving everyone a little bit of a scare the first few minutes after he arrived when he appeared to stop breathing for a moment.

"So of course then my heart starts racing. I'm like, OK, what are we going to do? Go through the steps on that, make sure he gets breathing again - hear him crying," said Schmitz.

For nearly 15 minutes, Schmitz stayed on the call until paramedics arrived. Both baby and mom were taken to the hospital and are doing well today.

"I'm just glad he's safe and happy and thank everyone for their help, because I wouldn't have been able to do it otherwise," says Cheeseman.

And now baby Jace, his mom Ashley and dispatcher Jessie are forever connected.

Schmitz adds, "It feels like you have that little bit of a bond. I didn't talk to her on the phone, but just to be able to put their minds at ease it was nice to know that she appreciated it as much as I enjoyed helping them get through it all."