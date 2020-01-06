Waukesha County Courthouse closed due to bomb threat

The Waukesha County Courthouse and Administration Building are closed because of a bomb threat, according to county officials.

Sheriff Eric Severson said the buildings would remain closed Monday as deputies search them with bomb detecting dogs.

Severson said an anonymous person called WITI-TV to say there were five bombs planted that would detonate Monday morning.

Station personnel called the sheriff's department. Severson said dispatchers also got a similar call minutes later.

