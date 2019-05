A Green Bay man will be sentenced in July for a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist.

Prosecutors say Barry Watters struck Russell Owen in downtown Green Bay in March, 2018. A witness said two men got out of the SUV, lowed at Owen, then sped away.

Officers tracked Watters down and found marijuana and prescription drugs in his SUV.

Watters, 30, pleaded no contest Wednesday to three charges, including hit-and-run causing death. Four other charges were dismissed.